Cooking is fun if you follow the directions, according to sixth-grader Zach Brittain, who is attending teacher Maggie Harmon’s summer school cooking class.
The class, one of 12 that promises afternoon adventure, meets at Pacific Intermediate School, formerly the Meramec Valley Middle School that now houses fifth and sixth grades.
The cooking class was titled The Wave because students cook 11 different items in the microwave. On the 11th day they will cook coconut kisses, which they will eat on the 12th day that has been designated for a party.
Zach and his friends, Aiden Hellwege, Eli Jensen and Noah Perryman, made caramel corn Friday, June 14.
Miss Harmon said the cooking lessons were more about working together and following instructions than tasting the food, but if students do follow instructions they are moreikely to enjoy what they cook.
Zach and his classmates started with a handedprinted recipe that included the directions.
“You have to follow the directions,” he said. “Miss Harmon keeps reminding us.”
It turned out there were several steps to the process of making caramel corn.
Cooks were instructed to pop the corn and pour it into a paper bag, assemble the ingredients for the caramel topping, microwave the topping, stir well, pour topping into the bag of popped corn, shake well and it’s done.
Some 233 fifth- and sixth-graders are attending classes in the summer school session.
Shauna Freidel’s students were drawing 3-D images of shadows cast by circles, squares and triangles, which was fun, but there’s a lot more to 3-D art than just drawing said sixth-grader Mattison Johnson.
“Yesterday we made rockets,” she said. “We made four altogether. One was Styrofoam, one with a balloon, one with a balloon with a straw attached. Then we made a real model rocket ship that we fired off outside.”
“Ours blew up,” said Annamaria Delisi. “We had to fire it by putting an actual fire to it.”
For Dasani Everhart, everything about summer school is fun. Math is not her strong subject but she had no problem drawing the shadows cast by squares and circles in the 3-D drawing session.
“It was easy,” she said. “Miss Freidel showed us how.”
These students are among 1,157 students in kindergarten through eighth grade who are participating in the Meramec Valley R-III School District’s month-long Summer Journey, held May 28 to June 28.
Newton Alliance LLC, Camden, N.J., provides instructional material, training material, curriculum plans and lesson plans. The district provides the teachers and facilities. Classes are free to the students.
The full-day program is designed for academic enrichment to help students to avoid what educators call the summer slide, said Keith Orris, Robertsville Elementary School principal, who coordinates the summer school program.
Afternoons are spent on adventure courses, where kids are meant to stay active and have fun.
“It’s really fun, I’m not kidding,” said sixth-grader Eli Jensen. “I’d sign up for this cooking class even if it wasn’t assigned.”