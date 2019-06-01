“Summer school is cool and it’s super fun,” said Brian Milton, who will go into the third grade in August. He is a student in Christina Oskins’ summer class at Truman Elementary for the next four weeks.
“Yesterday, the first day of summer school, we did yoga,” said Brian, who is one of 1,157 students in kindergarten through eighth grade participating in the monthlong Summer Journey being held May 28 to June 28.
“After a morning of working on academic skills to enrich core content knowledge, the kids really enjoy the afternoon hands-on activities,” said Keith Orris, Robertsville Elementary principal.
Orris heads up the Meramec Valley R-III School District elementary summer school program.
Classes for kindergarten through fourth-grade students are being held at Coleman, Robertsville, Truman and Zitzman elementary schools.
Nike students are attending Summer Journey at Robertsville. Pacific Intermediate, formerly Meramec Valley Middle School, is hosting fifth and sixth grades. Seventh- and eighth-grade classes are held at Riverbend.
“All of the students are attending the Summer Journey at the building where they will go to school in August,” Orris said. “That means no matter which school was their fourth-grade school, all the kids going into fifth grade are attending summer school at Pacific Intermediate (formerly MVMS). It lets them see their new school.”
The free, full-day program is designed to keep students engaged and active in learning. It includes breakfast, lunch and transportation to and from school.
Afternoons are spent on adventure courses, such as 3-D arts, sports and video production.
Many students will win incentives for their efforts through a daily drawing or some similar format established by the summer site, including gift cards for good attendance.
Students who miss no hours earn a $100 gift card, seven or fewer hours missed earns a $75 gift card, seven to 14 hours missed earns a $50 gift card.
Benefits
Orris said educators see summer classes as a benefit to both students and the school district.
For the students, the academic enrichments helps them to avoid what educators call summer slide. They will enter school in August ready for the next semester.
Benefits to the district are the same as for the kids.
“We want to make sure that kids stay on course and are ready for the next grade,” Orris said.
Superintendent Dr. John Mulford said summer school is a win-win-win program that benefits students, parents and the district.
Students experience enrichment opportunities that there wouldn’t be time for during the school year and fill the three-month gap with learning.
For parents it provides a safe place during the day if they are working.
There is no cost to the district for holding summer school. Newton Alliance LLC, Camden, N.J., provides the instructional material, training material, curriculum plans and lesson plans.
The district provides the teachers and facilities.
The district pays Newton $489.25 per student for the program and receives approximately $950 per student from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which leaves the district enough to pay teachers, building, transportation and food costs.
“We end up receiving a little more than our cost,” Mulford said.
The superintendent said the district is so committed to summer school that officials are looking at having the district operate the program in the future.
“This is the final year for our contract with Newton,” he said. “At the conclusion of the contract we will explore the idea of the district creating its own summer school program. There is a lot that we can do to enrich students’ learning in the summer. Things like career exploration and back-to-nature field trips provide learning and still feel like a vacation.”