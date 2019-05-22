Patrons of the Scenic Regional Library Pacific branch have a lot to look forward to this summer as the summer reading program kick-off Party takes place Saturday, June 1.
The kick off party starts at 9 a.m.
The new library is located at 111 Lamar Parkway, just around the corner from Bigfoot 4 x 4 Monster Truck, which celebrates its annual open house on the same day.
The star of the library’s kick-off party will be Babaloo, the one-man musical comedy act for kids, who will perform at 10 a.m.
Babaloo’s visit is being made possible by the Pacific Eagles, who donated $500 for the summer reading program.
Anyone enrolling in the reading program between 9 and 10:30 a.m. will be entered in a drawing for a Monster Truck ride later that day. The first Bigfoot car crush will be at 11 a.m.
Winners of the Bigfoot ride will be announced at 10:45 a.m.
The Pacific Eagles Club donated $500 to Pacific Library for their summer reading program.
“This generous donation allows Pacific Library to hold extra activities for the reading program,” said Barb Schweissguth, Pacific Branch adult programmer.
“We have lots of plans for the summer,” Schweissguth said.