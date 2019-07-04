Meramec Valley R-III students and adults will see a slight increase in meal prices when school resumes in August.
Elementary and secondary breakfast prices will be increased by 10 cents per meal.
Elementary and secondary lunch prices also will increase by the same amount.
Adult meals, breakfast and lunch, per USDA pricing of adult meals calculation, will increase by 10 cents per breakfast and 25 cents per lunch.
Reduced meal prices and milk prices will to remain the same.
The increases will allow the district to stay in compliance with federal regulations, according to Dr. Jeff Haug, chief financial officer.
The school board approved the increases at its June 27 meeting. The costs were included in the 2019-20 school year budget, which also was approved at that meeting.
“Per USDA Food and Nutrition Service memo SP 01-2014, schools must use the federal reimbursement rates and the related inflation factor when calculating paid lunch requirements,” Haug said. “Schools that charge less than $2.92 and $1.79 for paid lunches and breakfasts respectively in the school year 2018-19 are required to adjust the average price, or provide additional nonfederal funds.”
The amount of the per meal increase was calculated using 2 percent plus the 2018-19 inflation rate of 2.68 percent for a total multiplier of 4.68 percent.