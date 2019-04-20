Although the city won’t receive new revenue from the voter-approved Prop S until October, officials took a major step toward a citywide road repair program.
The special half-cent sales tax increase approved April 2 promises to pump $400,000 into the city coffers each year for pavement maintenance and road rebuilding.
Speaking at the April 16 board of aldermen meeting, Mayor Steve Myers said improving streets is the will of the people.
“Voter approved Prop S by a margin of 72 percent,” Myers said. “I don’t recall any tax increase that has passed with that margin. That tells us that people want their streets fixed.”
The city will begin with plans to eventually resurface every deteriorating street in the city with the new tax money by updating a 20-year plan that Cochran Engineering prepared five years ago, but was never implemented due to lack of funds.
Dave Christensen, with Cochran Engineering, told aldermen that the elements of the plan are still sound.
He said some of his recommendations have not changed, but in the five years since the plan, some streets had deteriorated further and inspection of every city street is needed.
“We have to start over on the inspections,” Christensen said.
Aldermen authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with Cochran for professional services to update the plan and oversee repairs, resurfacing and rebuilding that will reach into every area of the city.
The cost will be $12,000, including $8,500 to update the 20-year plan and $7,500 to design improvement projects and prepare bids.
Christensen said his recommendation does not take the worst streets first, but divides the city into segments and completes clusters of repairs each year.
Plans to resurface every street require not only funding, but selecting the material that will give the roadway the longest life.
Christensen said he preferred NovaChip, a hot mix polymer modified asphalt that extends the life of roadway and provides a smoother ride.
Alderman Ed Gass, former public works commissioner, said the process would not be suitable for broken concrete slabs or streets that did not have a good base.
The engineer agreed, saying he would determine the condition of each street to see where NovaChip would work.
“I’d like to complete one NovaChip project this summer to show what it can do,” he said.
In preparation for a long-term work schedule, Christensen said he would update the previous plan as a spreadsheet with rows that identify streets, pavement treatment and budget, and columns that show pavement treatment by year, for the next 20 years.
He said possible federal funding for eligible roadways would be a consideration.