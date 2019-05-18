A joint improvement project between MoDOT and the city of Pacific could see wider turning lanes on North First Street as it enters Osage that would improve traffic flow.
The wider lanes would increase the turn radius of tractor-trailers traveling to and from the two industrial parks on Denton Road, south of downtown.
Aldermen saw MoDOT’s plans May 7 for the 2020 improvements to Route 66 through Pacific that include improvements at the intersection.
Judy Wagner, MoDOT area engineer, presented the plan and explained the cost-share arrangement to widen one or both sides of First Street on the south side of Osage.
Presently, large trucks often hold up traffic when they have to back up in order to make the turn. Eastbound trucks turning south on First Street heading to the industrial parks, and northbound trucks turning east onto Osage as they leave the industrial parks, have problems.
The lanes are not wide enough for 18-wheelers to make the turn without obstructing traffic.
Wagner said a plan to widen the east side of the street would cost $150,000 and the cost to widen the west side of the street would cost $135,000.
MoDOT would enter into a 50-50 cost share with the city to complete the work. The city could use right of way acquisition as its share of the cost.
In the same meeting the city approved the purchase of the property at 222 N. First St., which sits at the curb on the east side of the intersection and would have to be moved in order to widen that side of the street. The cost of the building and lot was $100,000.
Officials have not determined whether the two-story structure would be moved or razed.