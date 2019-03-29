Prop S, a half-cent special sales tax to benefit street and stormwater improvements, will go before Pacific voters Tuesday, April 2.
If approved, the tax is expected to generate $400,000 annually.
The city currently maintains 35 miles of roads with a current budget of $285,000.
The additional funds would enable the city to implement the 2015 Cochran Engineering report that created a five-year plan to improve the city’s entire street system, including cleaning, repairing potholes and cost-effective treatments to preserve the road system.
Engineers presented a plan to improve and or rebuild all streets using city crews and federal grant money. They identified work to be done each year and projected the cost at $400,000 to $650,000 for the year’s work.
Due to lack of street maintenance funds, the engineering plan was never implemented.
If Prop S passes, the city will begin a comprehensive street improvement plan.
If approved, the new tax would go into effect in October 2019.