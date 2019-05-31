There is still time to register for the first Turtle Johnson Poker Run, which is set for Saturday, June 1.
Organizers are inviting motorcycles, trucks, cars and hot rods to take part in the poker run that includes a late afternoon barbecue and celebration.
The cost to participate is $10 for the first poker hand and $5 for each additional poker hand.
Turtle Johnson family members will join the Historic First Baptist Church Restoration Committee to host the event. Proceeds will go toward the restoration of the 1874 church and education building at 421 S. First St. that is now underway.
Participants can sign up at the American Legion, 320 W. Meramec, between 9:30 and 11 a.m. the day of the event.
Participants will leave the Legion Post at 11 a.m. for stops at Trixie’s Bar and Bistro, in Catawissa, and the Roughneck Resistance Cabin off Highway 30 at St. Clair. They will return to the Legion Hall where a benefit barbecue will be held from 4 to 8 p.m.
Activities at the Legion will include a barbecue, silent action and live music.
The cost of the barbecue is $10 a plate. Tickets can be preordered and silent auction donations can be dropped off at Gildehaus Comfort Systems, 412 S. First St., Pacific.
Proceeds from the poker run will help buy the material for renovations of the historic church.