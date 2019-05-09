There is still time to enter the first Turtle Johnson Poker Run, which is set for Saturday, June 1.
Organizers are inviting owners of motorcycles, trucks, cars and hot rods to take part in the day’s activities that will include a late afternoon barbecue and celebration.
The cost to participate is $10 for the first poker hand and $5 for each additional poker hand.
Turtle Johnson family members will join the Historic First Baptist Church Restoration Committee to host the event. Proceeds will go toward the restoration of the 1874 church and education building at 420 S. First St. that is now underway.
Participants can sign up at the American Legion, 320 W. Meramec, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. the day of the event. Participants will leave the Post at 11 a.m.
The first stop is Trixie’s Bar and Bistro in Catawissa where a buffet lunch will be served.
Participants also will stop at the Roughneck Resistance Cabin off Highway 30 at St. Clair. They will return to the Legion Hall where a benefit barbecue will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Activities at the Legion will include barbecue, a silent action and live music.
The cost of the barbecue is $10 a plate. Tickets can be preordered and silent auction donations can be dropped off at Gildehaus Comfort Systems, 412 S. First St., Pacific.
Johnson was the caretaker at the church his entire life and continued to cut the grass every week even though it had been empty since the flood of January 2017.
The buildings have been elevated above flood level and volunteers from local labor clubs are busy, installing new wiring and plumbing to the structures’ interior to prepare it for new heating and air conditioning, drywall and new flooring.
Proceeds from the poker run will help buy the material.