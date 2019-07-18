Even though the Red Cedar Inn Welcome Center, History Museum and Genealogy Library is not expected to open to the public this year, the stakeholders are busy working on their plans for the highly anticipated center.
The city purchased the 1932 building in September 2017 for $290,000 and has budgeted $100,000 in the 2019-20 spending plan to begin renovation of the structure.
That won’t be enough to do the complete renovation that officials are calling for, according to Alderman Herb Adams, who serves as liaison to the two stakeholder groups, the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Museum and Genealogical Society (MVHMGS) which is a city committee.
“I think we’ll need some grant money to complete the job,” Adams said. “That doesn’t mean that we can’t do some of the work and move into the building while the work is being finished. That was what we did when we expanded the old city hall into the current government center.”
At Adams’ insistence, the city contracted with architects PatterhnIves, Clayton, a firm that has experience in restoring historic buildings, to design the renovation in a manner that preserves the historic integrity of the 87-year-old building.
Architects Tony Patterson and Anna Ives held two public meetings to learn about the building and scheduled two stakeholders meetings to define how the three entities will jointly use the building.
They held one of the stakeholders meetings with members of the tourism commission and the history/genealogy committee May 22.
“We had a good first stakeholders meeting and we were charged to consider two possible plans. One would be to retain the existing rear addition of the building and renovate it. The second option would be to remove the existing rear addition and construct a new one,” Patterson said.
“We were tasked to come back with costs for the two options, which we’re waiting to do,” he said. “Steve Roth (city administrator) has not set a date for the second stakeholder meeting.”
Time Line
Patterson said after the second meeting, his firm will begin to craft design plans.
“Once the design plans are presented I expect there will be a design review process before we prepare final bid documents,” he said.
All that could take two or three months.
MVHMGS volunteers say they are eager to do their own planning on how to organize their display and work space once they get into the building.
Donna Graham, MVHMGS president, said her directors are anxious to see a design that will show the floor space the group will have to work with.
“We’re looking forward to getting into the building,” she said. “When we have an idea of the space that is available we can begin to create a plan for the displays. We can do that on paper, once we have a floor plan.”
Graham said MVHMGS directors want to create a careful plan ahead of move in day so items don’t have to be moved several times.
“Once we know how much space we have to work with, our board can pinpoint a museum layout on paper to prepare to move the items,” she said.
Graham also said directors have been concerned about the collection of historical artifacts that were formerly displayed in the city history museum on Union Street that are now stored in the Community School building.
“We don’t know when we will be required to get those items out of the Community School,” she said.
Meramec Valley School District Superintendent Dr. John Mulford said the district closed on the sale of the Community School July 11. The building now has a new owner.
“We (the district) have until December to get everything out of the building,” he said.
Dr. Mulford also said if it became necessary, the school district might have space in one of its other buildings for the MVHMGS collection.
The genealogy archive and library are currently housed at city hall and would remain there until they are moved into the Red Cedar building.
Tourism Ideas
The tourism commission also has been watching the process of preparing the building as a welcome/history center, said Bill McLaren, tourism commission chair.
“In some ways it looks like we’re building a camel,” he said. “We have so many people involved.”
McLaren said tourism commission members discussed the Red Cedar building at their July meeting and recognized that tourism funds would be needed to help fund the operation of the building.
“The city is making that part of the park system so the new park taxes should also help support the building,” he said. “It’s the right thing to include that building in the park system.”
State welcome or visitor centers are routinely operated by state park systems, and the National Park Service operates federal museums, such as the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis.
“The city is talking about hiring a park director with part of the new tax revenue,” McLaren said. “In our thinking that person should have an office in the Red Cedar building. It should truly be known as part of the park system.”
Tourism commission members also discussed the information that would be provided for visitors.
“Our vision is that the visitor center should tell visitors what we have here in Pacific first,” McLaren said. “We should tell the story of Big Foot, Route 66, Jensen’s Point, Blackburn Park, our Civil War sites. If they have come specifically to visit one thing we should encourage them to visit other things.”
The center also would provide maps and brochures to the nearby destinations such as Purina Farm, Shaw Nature Reserve, the Black Madonna Shrine, and the Wolf Preserve.
Information that would be beneficial to new residents and would-be residents also might be available, such as churches, schools, medical facilities, pet care and businesses that are located here.
“We need to encourage new residents to buy locally and the place to start introducing them to local businesses is in the welcome center,” McLaren said.