The St. Patrick’s Day celebration kicked off Saturday morning as marchers and float builders gathered at the Meramec Valley Middle School and the Tri-County Senior Center to prepare for the 15th annual parade in Downtown Pacific.
Bathed in sunshine and 40-degree temps, hundreds of spectators dressed in green as far as the eye could see lined St. Louis and Union Streets for the 2019 procession.
Beginning at 9 a.m. lawn chairs began to line the curb along the parade route, where strolling spectators adorned in green T-shirts, tutus and green hats of every description found the next available spot.
Patrons could pick up hot coffee, chocolate or sweets at the snack bar under an orange pop-up tent on the First State Community Bank lot at St. Louis and Third streets.
Float judges found their spot that co-chairs Larry Mueller and Carol Johnson had arranged on the elevated porch of the Royal Theater building at St. Louis and Third streets.
The parade, which started at 10 a.m., was held Saturday, March 16, this year since St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Sunday.
Although St. Louis Street was lined with spectators from First to Sixth, the block between First and Second streets drew the largest crowd.
Police, fire and ambulance vehicles proceeded in front of the parade entries, which were led by a bagpiper sending the traditional Irish skirl along the street. He was followed by 35 entries.
On floats, in vehicles or walking, participants tossed beads and candy to spectators along the route. The parade started and ended at the middle school.
Grand Marshal Al Baldwin waved from the back seat of Alderman Andy Nemeth’s open PT Chevy Cruiser convertible, accompanied by three of Nemeth’s four children, Syrus, Marle and Evan.
Senior citizens, decked out in green beads, feather boas, scarves and shamrocks and billing themselves as recycled teenagers, captured the first-place trophy, which was awarded later at the Tri-County Senior Center where the celebration continued.
Scott Aschinger’s kiddie train that pulled 15 miniature cars and two platform cars carrying miniature horses captured second place. Three entries tied for third place: Hueffmeier Trucking, Brown Jerry’s Blues Brews and Barbecue and Realty Executives Premier.
Two fallen soldiers were honored as the Pacific Police Department camouflage painted Humvee carried banners recognizing Sgt. Holli Bolinski and Spc. Jackson Johnson who were killed March 5 in Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait.
Some 15 members of the McNamee family of Little Ireland waved from the family float to capture the trophy for the most spirited entry.
For 4-year-old Lilly Hartsook, the highlight of the parade was the nine horses that Meadowcrest Animal Rescue entered in the parade.
The parade floats returned to the middle school and then participants made their way to the Tri-County Senior Center where the grand marshal handed out trophies.