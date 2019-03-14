Organizers are putting the finishing touches on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to be held Saturday, March 16, in Downtown Pacific.
The Downtown Merchants Association and the city of Pacific’s tourism commission will host the parade.
Carol Johnson and Larry Mueller are co-chairs of the event.
Al Baldwin, First State Community Bank vice president, has been named the 2019 grand marshal.
The parade will start at the Meramec Valley Middle School, proceed east on Union Street, south on Sixth Street, east on St. Louis Street, north on First Street and west on Union to return to the middle school.
Bagpiper Michael Kotch will march and perform in the parade. Kotch, a member of the Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band, Chicago, has been playing bagpipes for 23 years. He is a registered instructor for the St. Louis Caledonia Pipe Band.
A full time aviation instructor, Kotch also teaches bagpipes in his spare time.
The float line up will begin at 9 a.m. at the middle school. The parade will begin at 10 a.m.
The parade entry fee is $15 for a float, and $10 for a car, tractor or walker.
Awards for the judged parade will be made to first-, second- and third-place entries.
Following the parade, there will be food, music and activities at the Tri-County Community Center at 700 W. Union St.
The winning ticket for the shamrock quilt raffle, which benefits the Historic First Baptist Church restoration, also will be drawn at 11:30 a.m.
Two bands will perform music for the afternoon. Roy Anderson and the Experience will play from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by Back in Time with Dave Benson, who will perform from 4 to 7 p.m.
Activities at the senior center also will include a bake sale and pony rides.