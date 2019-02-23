A St. Louis County political veteran told Pacific officials that if Missouri voters approve the proposed merger of St. Louis city and county, Pacific and 87 other cities will lose revenue they need to operate their cities.
The proposed merger — Better Together — is on target to go before Missouri voters in November 2020.
If approved, it would create a new city, Metro St. Louis, which proponents say would be the 10th largest city in the U.S.
The new metro city would encroach into Pacific to the current St. Louis County border at Neosho Street, stripping away 1.7 square miles of the city of Pacific, approximately $500,000 in annual taxes and the population in that area, including the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center.
Mayor Steve Myers reached out to the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis (MLMS), which represents 88 cities in St. Louis County, to help determine a response to the merger.
Pat Kelly, MLMS executive director, spoke to Pacific officials at the Feb. 19 board of aldermen meeting.
Kelly, a former alderman and mayor of Brentwood, joined the MLMS four years ago. He said St. Louis County municipalities are concerned with the loss of their revenue, but a greater concern is what the merger could do to the Missouri Constitution.
“They (Better Together proponents) are using the Missouri Constitution to implement their plan,” Kelly said. “The proposal is against the law today. They need to change the Constitution to take away the charters of 25 St. Louis County charter cities.
“This should be very scary to residents across the state of Missouri,” Kelly added.
One mayor would preside over the new city, with 33 council members.
In addition to opposing a statewide vote, the MLMS is gathering signatures to put a competing proposal, which calls for a board of freeholders to define the new city on St. Louis County and city ballots. But it is unlikely that it can complete the petition before the November 2020 vote.
The best strategy now is for cities to concentrate on defeating the Better Together measure at the polls, Myers said.
Myers read a prepared statement opposing the statewide vote on the proposed merger.
“I am absolutely opposed to the notion that a new form of St. Louis government could simply tell us that they are taking over what this city or any city has strived for decades to accomplish.” he said.