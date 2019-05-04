The goal of the Meramec Valley R-III School District is that special education students learn alongside their peers, graduate from high school and attend college or land a job.
Every year the district releases a report showing how students in the district compare with state standards.
At the April 17 meeting, Channa Ransom, special education director, presented the school board with her department’s accomplishments for the 2017-18 school year.
The district’s special education program serves 524 students, which is approximately 17.49 percent of the K-12 population.
All children with disabilities residing in the district are identified.
While students differ in mental abilities, sensory development, physical traits, emotional or social behaviors, or communication skills, every child in the district with disabilities is evaluated.
One state mandate is to have special education students in the regular classroom 80 percent of the time.
When compared with state standards, Meramec Valley has a higher percentage of students inside the regular class more than 80 percent of time and a lower percentage of students inside the regular class 40-79 percent of time.
The ultimate goal is to have special ed students enrolled in higher education or in some other postsecondary education or training program, or employed within one year of leaving high school.
This year, the district will spend $4.6 million striving to reach that goal. The program employs 48 special education teachers, 40 paraprofessionals, five psych examiners, a process coordinator and special education director and an instructional coach/teacher.
A followup review showed that of the 36 special education students who graduated in 2017, 63.9 percent were employed at least 20 hours a week and 5.6 percent were enrolled in college and 2.8 percent went in the military.
One element that appears to be improving achievement is the introduction of a special education instructional coach.
Ransom said Meramec Valley is the only known district in the state to have a special education instructional coach.
The specialized instructor provides individualized professional development, supports co-teachers, develops specialized interventions for students exhibiting difficult behaviors, and mentors and supports teachers in year one professional development cycles.
“I’m really proud of this,” Ransom said. “The coach, Josh Grodie, has worked with students with difficult behavior. It has really made a difference and feedback from staff has been extremely positive.”
Ransom said the work of the special education staff had earned special recognition. She cited the special education field day at Pacific High April 9 that her staff hosted.
“It was an amazing day,” she said. “And we have to mention that this year’s Meramec Valley R-III teacher of the year Emily Devine is a special education teacher.”