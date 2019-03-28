There are six candidates seeking two open seats on the Meramec Valley R-III School Board in the April 2 election.
Board terms are for three years.
The candidates are Tim Richardson, Lou Vondera, Tracy Whitehead, Fred Kuhn, Laura Riegler and Roger Wiersma.
Profiles on each candidate are as follows:
Tim Richardson
Tim Richardson, 58, is a 19-year veteran of the Meramec Valley R-III School Board. He served from 1998 to 2014 and again from 2005 through 2018.
Richardson served as president of the board for 10 years, from 2008 through 2018.
He lives at 330 Red Cedar Lane, Gray Summit.
Richardson was born in Kennett, Mo. His family moved to this area in 1970 and he attended school in Meramec Valley R-III School District from fourth grade through high school, graduating from Pacific High School in 1979.
After high school, the candidate went to work in residential construction and has been a self-employed carpenter since 1990.
As president of the school board, Richardson worked closely with three different superintendents, helping to guide the district through the successful 2016 bond issue elections that ended deficit spending in the district and funded development of the new Doris Hoffman Early Learning Center that combined three prekindergarten programs in one state-of-the-art preschool.
He resigned from the school board before completing his sixth term, but now seeks to be re-elected to the board.
“What I have found in my time away from the school board is that I still have a strong desire to use my time and energy to help this board insure that we as a community provide the best of possible opportunities in education to our kids,” Richardson said.
Although his sons no longer attend school in the district, the candidate said he has a lifelong commitment to the school district.
“This is a very good school district and I would hope that the voters would give me another opportunity to use my experience to continue to push for an even better district for all of our kids,” Richardson said.
Richardson and his wife, Kathy, have two sons, Ryan and Colton. Both graduated from Pacific High School.
Lou Vondera
Louis “Lou” Vondera, 38, has not held prior elective office. He is seeking a seat on the school board to be part of his children’s education.
Vondera lives at 1400 Little Calvey Creek Road in Robertsville. He was born in St. Louis, and grew up in Villa Ridge.
A graduate of Pacific High School, he earned as Associate of Science degree in agriculture production and management from Lake Land College.
The candidate is a member of Local 513 Operating Engineers.
Vondera said he decided to enter the race because he believes that parental involvement in a child’s education is important.
“I can’t think of a better way to be more involved in my children’s education than by serving on the board of education,” he said.
The candidate added he is motivated to serve because he wants to give back to a community and the school district that he has lived in and has been a part of his entire life.
“There are a lot of good things happening in the district right now and I would like to help build on those things and make Meramec Valley the district of choice in the state,” he said.
If elected, Vondera said his goal would be to serve the students, staff and taxpayers to the best of his ability.
Vondera and his wife, Janelle, have two children, Mason, 9, and Emma, 7. Both currently attend Zitzman Elementary School.
Tracy Whitehead
Tracy Whitehead, age 48, has not held elective office. He is running for the school board to help ensure that children are presented with a safe and nurturing learning environment.
Whitehead lives at 2035 Tanglewood Drive, Pacific.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree (1994), Master of Science degree (1997) and Doctor of Philosophy degree (1999) from Mississippi State University and a Master of Business Administration in 2016 from Webster University.
The 13-year Pacific resident said his family is committed to helping ensure the growth of community children into successful young adults.
“Through Scouting, sports, band, JROTC, helping in the classroom or other activities, we have been ready to help out,” he said. “I’d like to continue this tradition by using whatever resources that I have available to me to help everyone.”
Whitehead is a member of Columbia Lodge 534, a petition in progress with Moolah Shriners and is an external advisory board member of the Mississippi State University Department of Chemistry.
He formerly served as den leader through cub master with Pacific Cub Scout Pack 923 and served as an assistant coach of Pacific’s Redbird Rookies.
The candidate said he brings a history of education to the school board.
“As a former college professor, I am aware of the challenges that face students beyond their primary and secondary education, particularly in STEM related fields,” Whitehead said. “With my history of work in fields ranging from medical research to environmental, agricultural and nutritional science, I believe I have can help expand our schools’ capabilities in technical areas by identifying opportunities for additional support and potential funding for our teachers.”
Whitehead and his wife, Michele, an attorney, have three children, Kelsey, age 26, PHS graduate of 2011; Logan, age 15, a sophomore at Pacific High; and Jake, age 13, who attends Riverbend School.
Fred Kuhn
Fred Kuhn, 70, is seeking his first elective office. He lives at 940 Country Lane, Pacific.
The 30-year resident of Pacific was born in St. Louis and grew up in High Ridge.
As a youth he was active in the Boy Scouts and attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
He graduated from Northwest High School and attended Washington University.
The candidate is retired from Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis, where he worked in the financial department for 34 years.
As a resident of Pacific, Kuhn has been active in community affairs. In recent years he helped to remodel homes that were damaged in recent floods.
He currently serves on the New Beginnings Lutheran Church Board and the American Cancer Society St. Louis Leadership Board.
Continuing to use his financial background, Kuhn also serves on the Anheuser Busch Employees Credit Union, where he formerly held the position of chairman, vice chairman, treasurer and finance committee chairman.
As part of the New Beginnings Lutheran Church outreach team, Kuhn was part of the church group that built a home for Habitat for Humanities in Gerald.
He also is active with the St. Louis Skeet and Trap Club.
The candidate said he wants to serve on the school board because he believes his life experience can be put to use to help the school district and the students.
“As a Pacific resident for 30 years I want to utilize the experience I gathered to ensure that the Meramec Valley R-III students have the best educational options available to them to become productive citizens,” Kuhn said.
Kuhn and his wife, Phyllis, have five children.
Laura Riegler
Laura B. Riegler, 37, has not held prior elective office. She is running for the school board because she has a genuine interest in helping children and families in the community.
Riegler was born in St. Louis, grew up in Arnold and has been a resident of the Meramec Valley School District for 12 years. She lives at 909 Arft Lane, Pacific.
She holds a Master of Social Work degree of Social Work from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), an advanced social worker (MVF-ASW). She is certified to work with military service members, veterans and their families.
Riegler also is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and is a Truman Elementary School PTO volunteer.
The candidate said she’s running for the school board because she believes her experience and background offer a perspective to focus on the whole child with knowledge and resources on mental health, child development and social need.
“As an LCSW, I have a good understanding of organizational procedures designed to serve the community,” said Riegler, who is an advocate for creating opportunities and being a voice for others, particularly those who are vulnerable.
“I aspire to be a part of building upon a safe and well-nurtured educational environment that promotes growth, opportunity and success,” she said. “I have high expectations for our schools, want the best for our community.”
The candidate said she offers the board a fresh perspective with experiences in working with families with diverse values and needs.
Riegler and her husband, Dan, have two children who attend Truman Elementary, Adeline, 10, and Levi, 8. Their middle child, a daughter, Mylie, died at age 5 months on Dec. 29, 2009.
Roger E. Wiersma
Roger E. Wiersma, 57, has not held prior elective office. This is his second attempt to earn a seat on the school board. He ran unsuccessfully in 2014.
Wiersma said he wants to serve on the school board because of his interest in quality education and sound financial practices of the school district. He believes he can help in areas of new technologies and as someone familiar with budgets he can help make sure projects stay under budget and on time.
Wiersma was born in Sibley, Iowa, where he graduated from Sibley Community High School. He lives at 2432 Silver Lake Estates Drive, Pacific.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in engineering.
He is a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter 1335, Pacific. He and has family attend St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church.
“I am running for the school board to ensure that our children receive the best education possible,” Wiersma said. “I also want to help make certain that the district funding is spent wisely.”
Wiersma said he respects the Pacific community and encourages the community to trust in the public school system and the Meramec Valley R-III School District.
“I’ve had good experience with teachers, children and principals in the district,” he said.
Wiersma and his wife, Deborah, have five children: Luke, 27, and Isaac, 24, who graduated from Pacific High School; Michaela, 13, attends the Meramec Valley Middle School; and Philomena, 11, and Gabriel, 10, attend Truman Elementary School.