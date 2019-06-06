The city of Pacific and Tri-County Senior Center recently renewed an agreement for the senior center to in effect serve as a city hall annex, providing meeting space when city hall is not available.
The senior center building at 800 W. Union St. was constructed in April 2007 with local donations spearheaded by the late Helen Preiss, for whom the building is named, and city of Pacific sponsored grants.
For the first several years it was operated entirely by the local community with no stream of government revenue. In recent years, the Franklin County Area United Way has provided annual grants to the center.
The city and senior center began the arrangement in 2012 when city hall was expanded to include the new council chamber. The practice was continued to warrant the city making an annual payment to the senior center of $10,000.
Mayor Steve Myers said he and other city officials are aware that the senior center, its staff and volunteers have provided much-needed resources to the community since the day the senior center was built and opened its doors.
“From helping provide a location for small fundraisers for various organizations to serving as our official Red Cross Relief Center and the headquarters for the federal and state agencies during times of disaster, the senior center has always come through,” Myers said. “I am proud to have them here in our community and always look forward to the next time I am able to work with their wonderful staff.”
Under the formal agreement the senior center agrees to provide a meeting place for public and nonprofit organizations at no charge on a nondiscriminatory basis.
Among organizations that have taken advantage of the no-cost meeting space are the East Central College general education development (GED) classes, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Cub Scouts.
The center also serves as a heating and cooling shelter in inclement weather. And in May 2015, 10 months prior to the 2015 flood, the Tri-County Senior Center was designated a Red Cross Disaster Shelter and has provided accommodations for flood victims in 2015 and 2017, as well as providing meals for first responders and flood recovery volunteers for both events.
The city/senior center contract also stipulates that the center will continue to be open to senior citizens and other community members for use as a public purpose, including education, health, nutrition and exercise.