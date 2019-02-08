The public is invited to attend an open house to discuss a proposed trail along Route 66 that would connect Downtown Eureka with Downtown Pacific.
The meeting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eureka Fire District training center, 18765 Route 66.
Pacific Mayor Steve Myers and Eureka Mayor Kevin Coffey will host the event.
The cities of Eureka and Pacific have joined together and received a planning grant from the Municipal Park Grant Commission.
This grant will be used to create a master plan vision for a future trail connection between the two cities along Historic Route 66.
Missy Myers, Eureka Parks and Recreation director, wrote the grant.
SWT Design, St. Louis, was contracted to conduct the meetings and design the trail. Scott Runde, lead consultant, and Jay Wohlschlaeger, park and trail planning, will be on hand to hear comments about the proposed trail.
Architects were asked to use the public meetings to help provide a foundation for a more detailed design and trail alignment. Implementation of a time line and funding are to be determined.
The overall goal is to create a trail between the cities along the Historic Route 66; provide links to downtown as a tool for economic development; provide recreation opportunities; identify destinations along the trail route; connect to existing trails and bike routes within Eureka and Pacific; and plan for future connections to larger scale trail networks.
Wohlschlaeger said the design team expects to produce a final master plan document the week of March 25.