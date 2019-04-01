By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
The city took the first step to annex two properties on historic Route 66, using the unusual process of boundary adjustments rather than the traditional voluntary annexation.
Both parcels are located in St. Louis County, between property owned by N.B. West Asphalt and the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center.
In this process, the city of Eureka will relinquish the territory and it will become part of the city of Pacific.
Aldermen completed the first reading of ordinances approving boundary adjustments March 19 on property at 18699 U.S. Highway 66 and 18637 U.S. Highway 66.
The city had previously approved a boundary adjustment for the first parcel, 18637 Highway 66, where N.B. West wants to construct an office building and shop.
Aldermen also approved the planned unit development (PUD) zoning classification for the West project.
City Attorney Bob Jones told aldermen that the St. Louis County counselor had notified him that when the city annexed the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in 2004, the 38-acre undeveloped parcel immediately east of the prison was not properly annexed to Pacific.
The two boundary adjustments will bring both parcels into the city of Pacific when aldermen approve the second reading of the ordinance at the next board meeting.