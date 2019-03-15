A change of jurisdiction agreement between the cities of Eureka and Pacific that voluntarily annexed a tract of land at 18637 Highway 66 into Pacific needs additional action, City Attorney Bob Jones said.
N.B. West Contracting wants to construct a 4,000- to 6,000-square-foot building for offices, a shop and storage for material and equipment at the site.
The city has approved the change of jurisdiction taking the property into the city and approved a preliminary plat for the project, but St. Louis County said the annexation was invalid.
Speaking at the March 5 board meeting, Jones told aldermen that he learned the boundary adjustment had to be redone because St. Louis County said the property is not contiguous to the city of Pacific.
Jones said another land transfer is needed for the parcel of land between the N.B. West property and the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center. He said Eureka is in agreement to transfer jurisdiction for that parcel and he would prepare documents for a second change of jurisdiction and bring it to the next board meeting.