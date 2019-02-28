The search for a new planning director/building commissioner has revealed concerns about the employee pay scale.
Officials say the salary needs of trained municipal managers and engineers may be having an impact on the search.
Since former planning director Shawn Seymour resigned from the post in November, the position has been filled with Seymour serving as a consultant on larger developments and City Administrator Steve Roth performing day-to-day activities.
Roth said it’s imperative that the post be filled because the demands are eating into his administrative duties.
“Shawn handles the P&Z requests as a consultant, but the phone calls for building department and code enforcement still come in and I have to fill in,” Roth said. “That doesn’t leave enough time for things that need to get done.”
The city recently advertised for the position and found a candidate that Roth and Mayor Steve Myers wanted to hire as the city planning director/building commissioner, but the person declined the city’s offer.
Roth suggested that the city start over by considering hiring a city engineer who also could perform the duties of planning director and building commissioner, as Alderman Ed Gass had suggested at the last meeting.
The unanswered question in a search for an individual who could fill the position centers on how much the person would be paid.
Roth said the pay the city offers to fill the post attracts only entry level candidates. He said candidates who are qualified to do what the city needs done are looking for salaries in the range of $80,000 and up.
Alderman Herb Adams said he believes that people have to be paid for their work, but as the city pay scales reaches that high the city needs to look at the pay of longtime employees in key positions.
Adams urged fellow aldermen to consider the impact of adding an individual to the city staff in the $80,000 or $90,000 pay range.
“The city administrator . . . is the highest paid employee,” he said. “If we get into that salary range that means we may have to give the city administrator a raise.”
Adams said people are going to compare the pay of a new hire with the wages of the current staff, such as the police chief, collector and city clerk.
Current salaries of those key people are city administrator, $89,267; police chief, $70,978; city clerk, $56,014; collector, $37,985; and public works commissioner, $57,521.
“We may need to look at adjusting the salaries of these key individuals,” Adams said.
Alderman Andy Nemeth asked Roth to prepare a report on the duties of the individual he would want for the position for aldermen to review at the next meeting.
In order to begin the search, officials said they should move forward with both suggestions — advertise for a city engineer and have the city administrator provide a detailed description of the position he would like to see filled.
It was agreed that Roth would advertise for the post of city engineer with a starting salary range of $65,000 to $80,000.