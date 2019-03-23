The Meramec Valley R-III School District recognized its nine building Teachers of the Year at the March 20 board meeting, held in the Pacific High School auditorium.
One educator was selected from each building.
Each of the nine now becomes a nominee for the district Teacher of the Year, who will be announced in May.
Building Teachers of the Year are Jennifer Watson, Coleman Elementary; Dawn Dean, Doris Hoffman Early Learning Center; Nina Pape, Nike Elementary; Cathy Bearden, Robertsville Elementary; Erin Smith, Truman Elementary; Katrina Meshach, Zitzman Elementary; Cindy Knickmeyer, Meramec Valley Middle School; Sarah Schultz, Riverbend School; and Emily Devine, Pacific High School.
Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn, assistant superintendent, introduced the teachers, who were invited to the auditorium stage for recognition.