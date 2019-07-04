The Meramec Valley School Board approved a $34 million budget for the 2019-20 school year June 27, as officials closed out the revenue from the 2017 bond issue.
Thanks to the Prop K bond issue approved in the spring of 2017, the district was able to sell $8 million in bonds in June of 2017 and another $3.75 million in January of 2018 to purchase school buses, upgrade technology, build and open the Doris Hoffman Early Childhood Learning Center and begin roofing and HVAC projects.
“While DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) has passed a state budget reflecting full funding of the foundation formula, the district will conservatively project state revenues slightly below full funding,” said Dr. Jeff Haug, chief financial officer.
The budget presented was marked as preliminary as it was approved prior to the close of the fiscal year June 30 and prior to the receipt of the official assessed valuation information from the counties.
Revenue
The district anticipates receiving $34,437,485 in revenue.
Four revenue sources account for 100 percent of the district’s operating revenue:
Local — 53 percent;
State — 35 percent;
County — 4 percent; and
Federal — 8 percent.
Tax collections are calculated based on two separate levies. The operating levy of $3.6036 finances the day-to-day operations of the district such as, but not limited to, teacher and staff salaries, transportation, textbooks and supplies.
The debt service levy of 88 cents generates tax revenue to pay the principal and interest payments for the bonds issued by the school district.
The district currently has $31,080,000 in bond indebtedness, including 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2018 bonds.
Assessed valuation for real estate and personal property in all three counties the district resides in — Franklin, Jefferson and St. Louis — was estimated to increase by 2 to 3 percent as of May 2019.
Franklin County estimates new construction at $4,000,000, which equates to $147,000 in increased revenue for the district. New construction within the district in Jefferson and St. Louis County was not significant enough to budget.
The 2019-20 fiscal year estimate of Proposition C sales tax revenue for the district is conservatively projected at $3,373,140, a potential increase of $22,975 over last year.
Over 90 percent of the district’s state revenue budget is based on the State Education Foundation Formula, which has been fully funded for 2019-20.
Projections for federal revenue indicate funding will remain at present levels.
The district expects to spend a total of $35,188,726, which includes $28,185,326 in wages and benefits, $3,268,548 in purchased services and $3,735,850 in supplies.
The district was able to lower the cost of insurance and generate savings that were placed into the salary schedule, which increased the base salary from $34,000 to $35,000.