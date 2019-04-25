Matt Trower was re-elected president of the Meramec Valley R-III School Board at the April 17 board meeting. With no other nominees he was the unanimous choice for the seat.
Also reseated with no opposition were Sean Brinker was elected vice president, Mary Clasby-Agee, secretary; and Dave Strong, treasurer.
Lou Vondera, a new school board member took the oath of office, along with returning board member Tim Richardson and appointed member Diana Myers, who was elected to the one-year term on the ballot.
Two board members did not seek re-election. One-term member Mike Klenke said service on the board had been educational, humbling and rewarding, and veteran board member Ed Groom, who served on the board from 2004 to 2019.