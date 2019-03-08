The Meramec Valley R-III School District has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with St. Louis Community College (STLCC) for an Early College Partnership (ECP) between the college and the district.
The school board approved the partnership at its Feb. 20 meeting, at the request of Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn, assistant superintendent.
The ECP is an early entrance to the college program for Pacific High students. The classes would be held on the campus of STLCC-Wildwood.
In addition to earning a high school diploma, upon successful completion, students are able to earn an associate of art degree or meet the Missouri general education requirements.
“This is a unique and innovative opportunity for students to socialize and study in a learning community of peers,” said Dr. Schwierjohn.