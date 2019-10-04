A constant summer drizzle greeted organizers of the St. Vincent de Paul Run for the Poor this past Saturday as they gathered at the Liberty Field concession stand for the annual fundraising event.
The Pacific event was one of thousands of local runs in the 2019 annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run, according to Wes Carna, St. Vincent de Paul local director, who opened the event.
Lined up beneath rows of canopies to ward off the rain, society volunteers manned tables that offered home-baked goods, fruit and memorabilia for sale.
Father James Holbrook and Mayor Steve Myers joined Carna to welcome participants.
Carna noted the event raises funds to assist area families in need. He noted the need within the local community is on the rise.
Where the local society formerly helped two or three families a week, the organization is now providing aid to more than 100 local families and fields as many as 2,000 telephone calls a month from families who are looking for some kind of assistance, he said.
Mayor Steve Myers thanked the volunteers who braved the rain for what he said was a cause that is much greater than many people realize.
“There are homeless people all over our county, folks,” Myers said. “They need our help and I thank you for coming out for this. You are showing that we can make a difference for those living in poverty.”
Following opening remarks, society supporters donned plastic rain gear and took to the Liberty Field paved path for the walk.