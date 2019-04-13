By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
The Tri-County Senior Center, located at 800 W. Union, Pacific, is preparing for its seventh annual 5K race that will take participants over a 3.1-mile route through Downtown Pacific.
The event will be held Saturday, April 27. The senior center will open at 6 a.m. as volunteers set up for the race.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the race starts sharply at 8 a.m.
The cost to enter is $20 for adults, $10 for individuals under 18, or $50 for a family.
Dubbed a Run, Waddle and Roll, the 5K welcomes serious runners, walkers, individuals in wheelchairs and toddlers in strollers.
All proceeds will benefit the senior center.
The event, which is the senior center’s largest fundraiser, has attracted large numbers of participants, including some serious runners who use it as practice for other upcoming events.
There is no age limit, but participants as young as 8 and as old as 80 have vied for medals in their age groups.
Return runners will include Adam Pipes, who first ran the 5K when he was in third grade and now attends St. Clair High School. The Little family of Eureka also return every year.
Pat Dubuque, senior center president, is chairing this year’s event, assisted by the Pacific Police Department.
Hams with the Pacific Meramec Valley Amateur Radio Club, dressed in green police vests, will be stationed at strategic corners to help guide and keep track of the participants.
Preregistration is suggested and can be done by calling 636-257-6264.