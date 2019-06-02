Walkers in the city park will see work being done on park buildings for the next several weeks as the city implements its roof replacement/repair program.
Aldermen approved a contract with Gullet Contracting LLC May 21 to replace/and or improve the roofs on seven buildings in the city park.
Existing shingles on the Burns Pavilion, Rulon Pavilion and swimming pool building will be completely replaced.
Roofs on the Lavern Wiest Pavilion, the pump house building, as well as the north and east restroom buildings, are to be improved.
The pavilions, pool building and pump house also will get new gutters, downspouts, fascia, soffits and venting.
The contractor will remove and dispose of existing roofing materials, replace water-damaged plywood and install new architectural shingles.
Except for delays out of the contractor’s control, all the work is to be completed by June 28.
The cost of the construction is $51,135.