At the May 7 regular meeting of Robertsville Masonic Lodge, Charles Alfred Watters was presented with his 50-year pin.
The Watters family has a long history with the Robertsville lodge. His great-grandfather, Ed Watters, built the first lodge, when it occupied the second story of the Mount Olive Church in Robertsville.
His grandfather, Charlie Watters, and father, Chester Watters, were members of the lodge.
Watters’ uncle, Alfred Watters, also received a 50-year pin. His son, Charles Henry Watters, who retired from Boeing, was the youngest master councilor that Robertsville had ever had when he was just 15 years old.
The elder Watters later removed the second story of the church and built the structure at Highways O and N, which served as the lodge. That structure was hit by a tornado several years back.
Watters daughter, Mandy Heneisen, recalls when the building on Adler Lane was constructed and the Robertsville Lodge moved there.
“I was about 10 years old when the new lodge on Adler Lane, where it is now was completed,” Heneisen recalled. “My Grandpa Chester donated money and bricklayers to complete this project. My dad was one of the guys who worked on this building, and now he is receiving his 50-year pin.