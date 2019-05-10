Once a year, a local motorcycle club that was founded to help local families in crisis combines its fundraising efforts with a day of games and bragging rights for bikers and show vehicle enthusiasts.
Action Riders of Franklin County hosted its eighth annual Rods and Rides Show at the Pacific Eagles this past Sunday, May 5.
The judged show provides trophies and cash for the top motorcycle and show vehicle and also serves as a fundraiser for an array of charities, many that involve children, which the club supports.
Show vehicles and motorcycles lined the Eagles parking lot.
Cody Simm decided to show his 2017 Camaro after installing a set of rims that he found on a website that he had installed the day before. He said he selected the rims because they stood out
Simm was not disappointed Sunday as one after another patrons knelt to stare at the candy-colored red rims.
“They caught my eye,” said Bryan Vatterott. “It’s not something you see every day. Most rims are black.”
One member of the Grumpy Old Bikers Club found a prime spot for the tricked out trike that he rides as a member of Missouri Patriot Guard Riders, an organization of patriotic bikers who attend funerals for vets, Veterans Day celebrations and accompanies fallen servicemen or welcomes veterans home.
Ann Benetin manned a booth to advertise the Franklin County Back to school Fair, which receives support from the group. The fair, slated for July 26-27, provides school supplies, clothes, books and haircuts for youngsters who will return to school in August.
“We welcome all riders,” said Rick Gish, who founded Action Riders. “It’s all about getting out and helping others when you can.”
Action Riders raises funds and provides assistance for individuals in crisis. The group also raises funds for school supplies, the Meramec Valley R-III D.A.R.E. program, Safety Net for homeless students and Honor Flight which takes veterans to the World War II monuments in Washington, D.C.