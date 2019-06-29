Residents on North Thornton Road say fire trucks and school buses should not be crossing two box culverts near the north end of the road that are posted with a 9-ton limit.
Concerned residents called The Missourian after a news story in the June 22 weekend issue reported that Pacific officials had worried about heavy trucks crossing the culverts and discussed the idea of posting signs at the Viaduct Street entrance to the road saying it was not a through truck route.
The two box culverts cross North Thornton Road north of Timberline Road in Franklin County.
Pacific officials decided not to post any signs but Thornton Road residents say something needs to be done. They say vehicles over the weight limit are using Thornton Road to travel between Highway 100 and Viaduct Street.
They specifically identified fire trucks and school buses, but also said delivery trucks and trash trucks are frequently seen on the road.
Ron Williams, Franklin County highway administrator, said he was unable to identify when the 9-ton limit was posted on the culverts. He said the weight limit was probably set some time ago.
The culverts are small, eight feet and 15 feet, which puts them below the size that would trigger a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) inspection. MoDOT inspects every bridge that is 20 feet or longer every two years.
“The first step is for us (the county) to inspect the culverts and see where we are,” Williams said.
Boles Fire Chief James Casey said he is aware of the 9-ton weight limit posted on the two bridges.
“Luckily most of the fires we’ve had on the road in recent years have been north of the culverts,” Casey said. “We do drive over the culverts. We have never not responded to a fire.”
He said the biggest fire trucks weigh 32 tons but the entire weight of the truck is not on the culvert at one time.
Meramec Valley R-III School Superintendent Dr. John Mulford had a similar response.
He said school buses cross the two culverts four times a day, twice in the morning and twice in the evening. He said no one had ever brought to his attention that the culverts might not be safe.
Like Chief Casey, Mulford said the weight of the entire school bus is not on the culvert at any time.
“An empty school bus weighs approximately 20,000 lbs. At max capacity, that same bus could weigh up to about 31,000 pounds. The posted weight limit on the two culverts is 18,000 pounds. The width of the two culverts is approximately 15 feet, while the distance between axles on the bus is 22 feet.
What this means is the entire weight of the bus is never on the culverts at the same time,” Mulford said.
“In the past the district has had similar situations brought to its attention. It has previously been explained to the district that the total weight of a bus is distributed across the two axles relatively evenly. Thus, if only one of the axles is on the culverts at a time then they would only have to hold about half the weight of the bus, which would fall under the 9-ton (18,000-pound) limit.”
Dr. Mulford said the district would reach out to Franklin County officials for assurances.
“Since this has been brought to our attention, we will be reaching out to the county to confirm it is indeed safe for our buses to continue to cross these culverts,” Mulford said. “If the district is told otherwise, we will have to find an alternate route until the county can make the necessary improvements for our buses to travel that road.”
He said he would review the issue with Franklin County officials to determine whether buses could safely cross the culvert.
Williams said the posting of 9 tons meant that no vehicle weighing over 9 tons should cross the culvert but he said he understood the reasoning of the fire chief and school superintendent.
“Long vehicles might not be in danger since only one part of the vehicle is on the culvert at one time,” he said. “A trash truck with a heavy load in the rear might be over the limit.”
When Pacific officials discussed the box culverts at the June 18 board of aldermen meeting one of their reasons for not posting signs was because of the need for N. B. West Contracting trucks to reach their asphalt plant at 1419 Thornton Road.
A spokesman for N.B. West, who asked not to be identified, said a truck loaded with asphalt weighs approximately 15 tons and company drivers are instructed not to drive north on Thornton Road.