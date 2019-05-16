One Pacific resident says her neighborhood is plagued with drugs and guns and the police seem unable to stop it so she’s turning to elected officials for help.
Police Chief Matt Mansell said the real stalemate is the county prosecuting attorney.
“We arrest them and they are right back on the street,” Mansell said.
Jennifer Evitts, 3 Lime Drive, addressed officials at the May 7 board of aldermen meeting, saying she and her neighbors fear for their safety and the safety of their children.
“I want something done,” she said. “Our neighborhood needs to be safer.”
Evitts said she wants someone from the city to tell her what to do.
“I don’t do drugs, my kids don’t do drugs,” she said. “The city is doing a neighborhood cleanup day, but what about our neighborhood?”
She said one police officer told her, “If you don’t like it, move.”
“Some police just don’t care,” Evitts said. “There are drugs and guys walking around with guns.”
Mansell said he spoke with Evitts two days earlier and tried to assure her that police do care and that his department is aware of the problems in her neighborhood.
“Maybe one officer did suggest moving as a solution, but not in a careless way,” he said. “She is right. There is a mess there. It all goes back to the judicial system. I’m hoping that with a new prosecuting attorney we will get something done.”
Mansell said the people doing the drugs and carrying guns that Evitts described are not new to his department.
“We know them very well,” he said. “We have them downstairs often for felonies.”
“What can I do?” Evitts asked.
Mayor Steve Myers said the city of Pacific is not a court.
“The prosecutor needs to crack down and judges need to crack down,” Myers said. “I will contact the prosecuting attorney and express your views.
“I’ll work with Chief Mansell to figure out if there are any ordinances that we can use to strengthen laws in our town,” he added.