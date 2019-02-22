Historic First Baptist Church is inching closer to being a house of worship again as restoration crews begin to tackle the interior of the 145-year-old sanctuary.
Funded by a communitywide campaign, chaired by Norbert Gildehaus and Bob Masson, much of the work is completed.
Motorists who drive by can see that the church and education building have been elevated above the flood plain. The interior has been cleared of flood damage and cleaned to remove mold left by floodwater.
The next step is to restore the interior of both structures and return the buildings to the use of the church congregation.
Contractor Benton Kelley is spearheading the project.
The city of Pacific aided the venture by forgiving the cost of all building and inspection permits.
Kelley said the committee wants to keep the historic integrity of the building.
“Workers are trying to preserve as much of the original church as possible,” he said.
Scaffolding has been set in the sanctuary so crews can install heating and air-conditioning ducts, install insulation and frame in a new vaulted ceiling.
“There is almost no insulation in the entire building,” Kelley said.
Insulation and new sheeting also will be installed on the sanctuary floor.
Plumbers will install equipment in two bathrooms that have been framed in. HVAC craftsmen will begin installation of the new air conditioner and furnace.
Electricians will install electrical boxes, receptacles and lighting.
“We will do the drywall last,” Kelley said. “Once everything else is in, we can install drywall, tape it and paint the interior.”
The 14-foot-wide donated pews will be cut in half creating a center aisle to benefit funerals and weddings.
Saved for last is the handicapped access ramp that will be installed on the exterior of the building.
When completed, Kelley said the historic church will have a comfortable climate it never had before and a beautiful interior.
“It’s been a great project,” he said. “It feels great to prove that we can do it.”