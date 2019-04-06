Officials have taken the first steps to quell rumors about the possible ventures that could be located in the historic Red Cedar Inn building after renovations are complete.
The city purchased the building in 2017 to be used as a museum, genealogy library and welcome center, and contracted with the architectural firm of Patterhn Ives, St. Louis, to design renovation that would protect the historic integrity of the structure.
Aldermen said rumors began to swirl after the architects engaged the public in discussions about a myriad of uses for the iconic Route 66 building.
Residents contacted aldermen to offer their preference on what might be located there, including a restaurant, bike shop, trailhead and microbrewery.
On March 5, aldermen called for an ordinance notifying the architects to limit the uses of the Red Cedar Inn building to a museum, genealogy library and visitor center.
The first reading of the ordinance was completed March 19.
The ordinance also stipulates that the contract between the city and architects Patterhn Ives will be amended to reaffirm that the architect should focus only on those uses.
At that meeting, City Administrator Steve Roth said he would create a draft of an amended contract and bring it to aldermen.
At the April 2 meeting, Roth said the city would not amend the contract until after the ordinance limiting the focus was passed. The second reading of the ordinance is on the April 16 board meeting agenda.
Roth distributed copies of a 90-page report from the architects that identified stakeholders in the future of the building as the board of aldermen, tourism commission, park board, city staff, planning and zoning commission, and the city history and genealogy committee.
The report spells out the unique history, quality and location of the Red Cedar building.
Included were the engineers’ report on the condition of the structure, along with recommendations for short-term and long-term repairs needed.
The report also included the Wintec Building at 1043 E. Osage, adjacent to the Red Cedar, as part of the overall plan for the Red Cedar, which rankled aldermen who are on record saying the city is not contemplating buying the building at this time.
Roth also said he would like to set another stakeholder meeting with the architect to review needs and operation of the building, such as how to operate and staff the building.
Alderman Herb Adams said that meeting should not be held until after passage of the ordinance, which will be scheduled for the April 16 board meeting.