With remodelling plans for the Red Cedar Inn building recently approved for the beloved, but vacated Route 66 landmark, Pacific aldermen hope to settle an agreement before January ends with architects to handle the second step of the plan.
Pacific officials previously entered into a “subject to renegotiation” project fee with architect firm Patterhn-Ives LLC that ultimately is expected to range in total from $1.2 million to $1.45 million.
The proposed budget for the next step is $174,000. It includes preparing detailed schematics and construction documents that could be used to solicit accurate bids from structural, civil and mechanical/electrical engineers.
The Red Cedar Inn opened in Pacific at 1047 E. Osage just after Prohibition ended nearly 90 years ago. In 1932, Route 66 reached Pacific, and the Inn enjoyed a bustling business. The three-generation Smith family eatery and property remains one of the most intact “Main Street of America” spots in Missouri, and one of the best examples of a destination restaurant on the route.
Pacific Mayor Steve Myers said Red Cedar Inn has tremendous regional and national historic significance.
“The former restaurant served for decades as a destination place for Route 66 enthusiasts who still stop there to take photos — many of them coming from foreign countries to witness the historic Mother Road for themselves,” he said. “I’ve personally met folks from Japan, the Netherlands and Australia who have the Red Cedar Inn as a ‘must see’ destination along their 2,448-mile journey between Chicago and Santa Monica.”
The Red Cedar Inn was closed from 1972 until 1987, when James Smith III reopened the business. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003. It was managed for several years before being closed again in 2005.
Pacific city representatives purchased the building in 2017 for $290,000, with intentions to develop it into a new Welcome Center and Historical Museum with genealogy applications.
During July 2018, Pacific officials solicited architectural and planning services to help assess the building’s condition and make recommendations for necessary improvements. This step came on the heels of the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passing a bill June 5, 2018, to designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail.
“Our vision as board of aldermen and the city staff is to preserve and protect this jewel we have within the city limits of our town,” Myers said. “We are dusting off our diamonds in the rough, and giving them and the rest of this wonderful community the opportunity to shine.”
Before assessing the building’s condition, a committee was formed to review project submittals from architectural companies. The initial architect selection committee consisted of Myers, City Administrator Steve Roth, City Clerk Kim Barfield, former Planning Director Shawn Seymour, then-Tourism Board Chair Dennis Oliver, Board of Aldermen President Herb Adams and then-Historical Society chair Jeff Titter.
After interviews with four firms, committee members selected Clayton, Mo.-based Patterhn-Ives for the project in November 2018.
Also during the fall of 2018, Pacific officials announced the receipt of a $189,950 grant through the St. Louis County Municipal Parks Grant Commission for certain improvements at the Red Cedar site. Improvements would include renovating the site’s parking lot, extending the existing pedestrian access across the Route 66 frontage of the property, and demolishing certain site features.
Patterhn-Ives’ evaluation study and conceptual design report regarding the building and property condition cost $33,000 and was presented to Pacific board members last November. The Architectural Conditions Assessment covered three major categories — site issues impacting the building, especially drainage; exterior matters; and the interior.
Their summary of the Red Cedar Inn’s overall state was that it is in good condition and retains much of its original detail and finish, reflective of both the quality of durable materials incorporated into its 1934 construction and its continued use as a family-owned commercial restaurant for nearly a century.
The current plan suggests renovations to the building that would demolish the existing rear addition and constructing a new addition for ADA-accessible bathrooms, offices and meeting space. The current, former restaurant and bar areas would be preserved in their present condition. The main floor area would be expanded for center and museum uses.
The future plan also calls for returning to the white brick façade of the original building, and removing the front door vestibule. An outdoor pavilion and outside features would be added.
Tony Patterson, Patterhn-Ives co-partner, said one of the most rewarding aspects of this project has been hearing about memories from its former owners.
“All of Red Cedar Inn’s history and significance to the whole country makes it a very special endeavor,” he said. “And it’s hard not to fall in love with a project that is so important to a community.”