Like the popular adage about beauty being in the eyes of the holder, the best use of the Red Cedar Inn building in Pacific may be in the same category. It depends on who is looking at the building.
This is what architects contracted to renovate the building heard when they invited the public to an open house Feb. 25 at Pacific City Hall to discuss options.
The city entered into a contract with architects Patterhn Ives LLC to help renovate the building as a museum and visitor center.
The city will pay $33,690, plus reimbursable expenses not to exceed $4,500, for a renovation design and cost estimate.
Tony Patterson, Patterhn Ives president, opened the meeting saying his firm is searching for the highest and best use of the Red Cedar building and one of the goals at the meeting is to identify potential users of the building.
This was the second open house meeting where attendees were asked to vote from among options architects identified as possible uses of the building.
Patterson said one goal is to help make the history center, genealogy center and visitor center successful.
He noted the Wintec pharmaceutical building located between the Red Cedar and Jensen’s Point Park could be purchased by the city and used for genealogy storage to make more room in the Red Cedar building. He said his firm wants to widen ideas of what the Red Cedar could be used for.
Route 66
Saying Route 66 attracts $132 million a year in tourism revenue, Patterson said the Red Cedar could end up being a Route 66 museum.
This was music to the ears of two Route 66 Association representatives who were present, Rich Dinkela, president, and Joe Sonderman, author.
Sonderman sells Route 66 postcards and his books on his webpage. He said the building will only attract visitors if it is tied to Route 66. He has a collection of Route 66 memorabilia that he wants to put in the building.
Sonderman also said the city should buy the former Wintec building to offer visitors a wider park complex.
Trailhead
Local activist Bobbie Bollman urged the city to “think large.”
To be successful, she said, the building needs a trailhead.
“People will come once to see history and won’t come back,” Bollman said. “To have a long life, the building needs a draw.”
Bike Shop
Keith Bruns likes the idea of a bike shop in the building to attract users of a proposed pedestrian/bike trail between Eureka and Pacific.
He said people who stop at the shop could then walk through the museum.
Sharon Brown said she would like to see the small section at the west end of the building house an ice cream shop where visitors could have a treat.
Alderman Carol Johnson said Route 66 is iconic and people will stop there whether they arrive in a car, on a bicycle or a motorcycle.
“I drive by every day and I see people out there taking pictures of the building when they can’t even go inside,” she said. “When it is open as a museum/welcome center people are going to stop.”
Pacific resident and planning commissioner Donna Brocato suggested that if the trailhead proponents and Route 66 Association want to be part of the complex, they should consider buying the Wintec building.
“If they’d buy the building and offer their stuff, we’d have everything,” Brocato said.
Wes Carna, who managed the Red Cedar Inn when it was a restaurant for more than a decade, said a focus on Route 66 might be overstated.
“We (the Red Cedar Inn) could not live off of Route 66 as a restaurant and this project can’t live off Route 66,” he said. “It needs something more to make it sustainable.”
Carna pointed to the outdoor pavilion at the site, saying if the museum/visitor center held four major events to attract visitors each year it could produce enough revenue to operate the building.
Wayne Winchester, owner of the Wintec building and former owner of Jensen’s Point, said one thing to consider for sustainability is the possibility of offering weddings inside the Red Cedar building. He said in the 10 years he owned Jensen’s Point there were two weddings in the Lookout Pavilion.
History
Johnson pointed out that there are nine individuals in the room who felt strongly about history.
“The city has a history museum that it operated for years and has a revenue stream from local tourism taxes,” Johnson said.
Jeff Titter, Meramec Valley History Museum and Genealogical Society (MVHMGS) president, said space will have to be considered before adding anything to the building.
“We need to look at our collection and the amount of space in the building,” he said. “Once our collection is in, there would be limited space for other things. Maybe there could be food in the bar area and maybe a bike shop in the basement.”
Anna Ives said she and other architects were looking at what belongs in each part of the building.
“We will talk about how to prioritize the space for the history and genealogy block,” she said. “Some of the collection could be on display and some in storage to be rotated in.”
Johnson said the MVHMGS members know exactly what’s in their collection and how to display it.
“When I, as an alderman, voted for your firm, I did not hire you to do a trailhead study or talk about what’s best for the Wintec building,” she said. “This is about the Red Cedar building and how we use that building. Once we (the city) fix it we have to maintain it for life.”
Resident Bob Masson said talk of a trailhead does not seem feasible. He said the proposed trail between Eureka and Pacific is just a study at this time. No route has been approved and no right of way or permits acquired. He said the trail might never be completed.
“A proposed trail would have to go beneath railroad tracks and Route 66 to get to that building,” he said. “Has anyone talked with the railroad or MoDOT about right of way to send pedestrian and bicycle traffic under their roads?”
Mayor Steve Myers said work is underway to acquire the right of way for the trail.
Johnson took exception to the voting plan presented by the architect. Options included an attractive outdoor restroom building that people could use without entering the building. It was included in the trailhead section of the board.
“If people vote for that restroom building, it shows up as a vote for a trailhead,” she said. “That restroom building needs to be moved over with the museum/visitor center if you’re going to show it again.”
Alderman Herb Adams, who was not present at the meeting, later told The Missourian that he heard about the discussion. He said the architect was hired for one reason, to help renovate the building as a museum and visitor center.
“That’s what the public was promised,” he said. “As an alderman I am going to hold everyone’s feet to the fire. That is the city of Pacific’s building. It is our museum, our visitor center.”
Adams said the city fielding requests from other history groups to have space in the building when it opens gives the wrong impression.
“People want to jump in and invite outside entities to talk about that building when there is just enough room for a museum, genealogy and a visitor center,” he said. “When we renovated city hall we kept the picture of former mayor Bill Wiest in the lobby. It has his favorite message on it, ‘Plan the flight and fly the plan.’ That’s what we need to do here.”
Myers defended the multiple suggestions about the use of the building. He said the city has a tremendous opportunity to make Red Cedar a special destination that will draw tourism from all around the Midwest if the city does it right.
“I am very open-minded about receiving suggestions from experts who can steer us in accomplishing this goal,” he said.
The mayor also said he wants it known that he supports the core use of the building being a museum/visitor center.
“No one is saying that we do not want the museum and visitor center to be located in the Red Cedar building,” Myers said. “I would like Red Cedar to be the home of the museum, a welcoming visitor center and to have some draw for younger generations to enjoy.
“Revenue production also is an important aspect of ideas we should entertain,” he added. “It would be wonderful if the facility could stand on its own.”