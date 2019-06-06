Bigfoot 4x4 Monster Truck operators saw the biggest crowd to date at its annual open house in its headquarters in Pacific this past Saturday, June 1.
More than 5,000 monster truck fans made the trek along West Osage, down Lamar Parkway and Rose Lane, or boarded the shuttle at B & H Market provided by Mayor Steve Myers for the event.
Visitors milled among eight Big Foot models that were on display in the paved compound adjacent to the headquarters building and garage.
Cellphone cameras clicked in all directions as youngsters climbed onto giant tires, lined up at Bigfoot memorabilia booths and lined three sides of the roped-off raceway as Bigfoot monster trucks roared into the crush arena adjacent to the headquarters compound.
To complement its celebrity, Bigfoot also made way for the die-hard monster truck aficionados who create their own monster trucks. Even before they reached the paved compound, visitors were greeted by a row of old school monster trucks where owners were given space to show their vehicles and have their own chance at crushing cars.
Jeff Krekeler brought his 1985 High Roller monster truck and a companion High Roller Jr. from Farmington. Although he takes the modified vehicle to about 15 shows a year, it was his first appearance at the Bigfoot open house.
Krekeler drew his own crowd as youngsters lined up to climb into the High Roller cab or to climb into the smaller model for photos. He said he was doing two of his favorite things — making kids happy and crushing cars.
Ann Trent, who manages Bigfoot with her husband Bob, said the older models are modified vehicles on 48-inch wheels.
“That’s what the original Bigfoot was,” she said. “Now all Bigfoots are built from the ground up and are on 66-inch wheels.”
Bob Trent said the firm considers it a compliment that old school vehicle owners continue to emulate the real deal. At 11:30 a.m., they were allowed to roar into the crushing arena and take their turns catapulting over the rows of vehicles as fans lined the open field on three sides to cheer.
“We’re happy to have them here,” Trent said.
In the Bigfoot paved yard, visitors formed lines at food and memorabilia vendors.
Four lucky individuals learned at 11 a.m. that they would get to ride on a Bigfoot monster truck during the celebration. Sisters, Chloe and Kyleigh Jones, and John and Kylee Myers drew the lucky tickets during the Scenic Regional Library Summer Reading Kickoff Party June 1, which coincided with the Bigfoot open house located across Rose Lane from the library.
Local artist Kristin Kowalski brought the hand-drawn selfie she created of herself and Bigfoot founder Bob Chandler for her high school art class to the event, hoping to get Chandler’s autograph, which he provided.
A huge banner that hung over the open bays of the Bigfoot Garage announced that youngsters were entering the Hot Wheels Crash Zone.
Hot Wheels, the Mattel manufacturing creator of die-cast scale model vehicles, set up the crash zone. In preparation for an upcoming television show, Ray Weathers with Hot Wheels set up a table with a series of tracks and 200 toy vehicles so that youngsters were allowed to run over a series of intricate tracks.
“Kids can get bored waiting around for the car crush,” Weathers said. “This is a more kid friendly approach to monster trucks.”
A full-sized Bigfoot, painted with the Hot Wheels logo, was stationed nearby and where families stood in line to have driver Christian Norman sign their Hot Wheels poster, or pose for a photo.
“It’s all part of the experience of exotic vehicles,” Trent said.
Since Bigfoot, the original monster truck, relocated its headquarters from Hazelwood to 2286 Rose Lane in Pacific in 2015, Bob Trent said the crowds here have continued to grow for the event.
“We drew between 2,000 and 2,500 sometimes in Hazelwood,” he said. “Here in Pacific, the crowd just keeps getting bigger.”
Chandler, who created Bigfoot in 1975, recently was inducted into the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Hall of Fame. He is credited with paving the way for an entire market of monster trucks and influencing the monster truck industry as a whole.
The city is in the process of creating a platform for a monster truck display adjacent to Interstate 44 near city hall, announcing that Pacific is the home of Bigfoot.