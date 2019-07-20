The Franklin County Board of Realtors held a strategic planning meeting Tuesday for its 2019-20 year at the Pacific Opera House.
Bruce Matza, meeting facilitator with Innovations in Management, traveled from Woodbury, Minn., to lead the event.
Matza, who specializes in executive and physician mentoring, strategic planning and customer satisfaction programs, also is the author and creator of the book “Becoming a Customer Service Star,” which has sold over 250,000 copies to organizations interested in the enhancement of their customer satisfaction initiatives.
The innovative speaker works closely with Mid-American Regional Information Systems (MARIS), to better serve realtors to help ensure they are successful.
The realtor meeting included storyboarding ideas on community involvement, leadership structure and the importance of the continuing education.