After shifting grades that will be taught in two Meramec Valley R-III locations, the school board is considering changing the name of the schools.
The school board previously approved a plan to restructure classes at Riverbend School and Meramec Valley Middle School.
Currently, only eighth-grade students attend Riverbend and sixth- and seventh-grade students attend the middle school.
Under the restructuring, effective August 2020, fifth-graders will join sixth-graders at the middle school building and seventh-graders will join eighth-graders at Riverbend School.
Speaking at the Feb. 20 meeting, Superintendent Dr. John Mulford said the district might want to consider renaming the schools to signify the grades being taught there.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) identifies schools as elementary schools, grades k-5; middle schools/junior high schools, grades 6-8; and high schools, grades 9-12.
Board member Mary Clasby-Agee said she would hate to see the name Riverbend changed since that name was selected through a contest.
Riverbend School originally was intended as a second middle school to house half of the 940 students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. But after considering the impact of a 50-50 split with 470 students and three grades in each school, the district revamped its plans.
School officials decided that the entire eighth grade, an estimated 300 students, would attend Riverbend and the alternative high school program would be moved from the high school building to the new building.
The entire sixth and seventh grades would remain at the existing middle school building.
School board President Matt Trower said it would not be an emotional decision to change the name of the middle school, since that building had been restructured several times. Originally built at the new high school, the building also served as a sixth-grade center before it became the middle school.
Mulford said school buildings are traditionally named for an individual and he would want input from the community if the names of the schools are to be changed.
A DESE list of schools indicate that many schools are named for their location.
In the Meramec Valley School District, both Robertsville Elementary and Nike Elementary signify their location, while Coleman, Truman and Zitzman elementary schools are named for individuals.
Coleman Elementary was named for the Coleman family that occupied the large brick home across Coleman Road from the school, who were noted for educating their children before the first public school was built, and who donated land for the school.
Truman Elementary is named for U.S. president and former Missouri Sen. Harry Truman.
Zitzman Elementary was named for a district teacher and first female principal, Elda Zitzman.
Memories are vague on why the district decided to name the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade building for the district itself, the Meramec Valley Middle School.
Trower said he favors having a discussion about changing the names of both Riverbend and Maramec Valley Middle School, but wants to give the public the chance to discuss what the names of the two buildings should be.
“They may stay as they are,” he said.
Mulford said he would organize two committees, one for each school, and begin the discussion.