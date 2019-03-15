The Meramec Valley R-III School District will host a “Meet the Candidates” event Monday, March 18.
The event will be held at the Pacific High School auditorium. It will start at 6 p.m. and will last about one hour.
Six candidates are running for two board seats. The candidates are Louis J. Vondera, 1400 Little Calvey Creek Road, Robertsville; Tracy Leon Whitehead, 2035 Tanglewood Drive, Pacific; Fred M. Kuhn, 940 Country Lane, Pacific; Laura B. Riegler, 909 Arft Lane, Pacific; Roger Eugene Wiersma, 2432 Silver Lake Estates Drive, Pacific; and Tim Richardson, 330 Red Cedar Lane, Gray Summit.
The program will allow each candidate three to five minutes to talk about themselves and why they are running for the board. A 30 to 45 minute question and answer session will follow.
Audience members will be able to submit questions in writing when they arrive and the moderator will ask the questions with each candidate having the opportunity to respond.