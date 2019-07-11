Officials are planning a series of public works improvements that will help with pedestrian safety and protect the supply of city water to residents and businesses north of Interstate 44.
Sidewalks are the key elements of two pedestrian paths, including new sidewalks on Viaduct Street between Thornton Road and West Osage and extending the sidewalk on West Osage from Viaduct to existing sidewalks in front of the New China restaurant.
City Administrator Steve Roth submitted two preliminary cost estimates for projects at the busy intersection at the July 2 board of aldermen meeting.
Aldermen have voiced concerns about the safety of pedestrians walking on Viaduct Street, where traffic from Thornton Road, Hogan Road, the east and westbound I-44 entrance and off-ramps and Osage Street converge.
They say pedestrians walking to the restaurants and other businesses on West Osage are frequent and inadequate lighting and the lack of sidewalks pose a danger for the walkers.
In addition to a 375-foot sidewalk along Viaduct that includes painted crosswalks, signs and street lighting, a barrier curb will replace an existing guardrail. Signs will be relocated to better warn motorists.
The cost of the project is estimated at $122,682.
At the same time, a 700-foot section of sidewalks will be constructed on West Osage to connect an existing sidewalk on Viaduct Street and 1700 West Osage. Cost of that project is $89,643.
Both projects would be paid for with funds from the Viaduct CID which is in the process of being closed out.
Prior to installing new concrete, a new waterline will be installed from the pump house on South First Street, north to I-44, parallel with I-44 to Viaduct Street and beneath the planned new curbs and sidewalks.
The cost is estimated at $200,000 or more, but Alderman Ed Gass said the waterline is necessary to assure the city’s ability to supply water north of I-44.
The single waterline to properties north of I-44 is inaccessible because it lies beneath improvements that MoDOT made to I-44.
“If that line were to break for any reason, there is no way we could ever repair it,” Gass said. “Residents north of 44 would be without city water. “Roth said he and Public Works Commissioner Robert Brueggemann would study the waterline further and bring the three projects back to aldermen July 16.