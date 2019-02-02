City Administrator Steve Roth wants to change the signs that are posted on properties that are scheduled for a public hearing.
Speaking at the Jan. 29 planning and zoning commission meeting, Roth said the signs used by the city are unwieldy to handle and the printed information on them is so small that passing motorists cannot read the notice.
The printed signs are posted on a two-by-four backboard that is affixed to a pole at the site where the information is needed.
Roth said if the signs had fewer words and were in larger print it would be easier to read.
“There is so much verbiage on the sign you have to walk right up to it to read it,” he said.
Donna Brocato suggested the posted notices read: “There will be a public hearing on this property at city hall on this date.”
Chairman Linda Bruns said the sign also could direct people to the city website for more information.
The city is required by state statute and city ordinance to publish a notice in an adjudicated newspaper when a required public hearing is scheduled.
By ordinance, the city also is required to post notices of upcoming public hearings in at least two places on the subject property or its immediate vicinity . . . at points nearest to the rights of way of any street or roadway abutting such land so as to be clearly visible to the traveling public.
The information that must be included on the posted notice signs is spelled out in the city code.
The ordinance says the notice shall state the date, time and place of the hearing, the name of the person making the application, the specific action requested and a general description of the location of the subject property.
Roth said he’s not ready to make a firm recommendation on what information should be included on the signs or the size of the signs, but he wanted commissioners to consider a change and make any suggestions.
“I want the signs to stand out,” he said. “I’m not sure that these stand out.”
Roth noted signs that had been posted on Inez Lane, but people did not see them.
Bruns said she agreed that the signs could be redesigned so they would pop out and people would see them.