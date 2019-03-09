Officials want voters to consider Prop P and Prop S a tax swap, not a tax increase.
Both measures will be on the Tuesday, April 2, ballot. Each enables the city to collect a half-cent special sales tax.
Prop P is for parks and stormwater. Prop S is for street improvements and stormwater.
Each proposed tax is expected to bring in approximately $400,000 a year.
Officials say if voters approve the two propositions, the city will work to eliminate three commercial improvement districts (CID) that now each collect a 1-cent sales tax.
If the CIDs are dissolved, the retail establishments that now collect the CID taxes are the same establishments that would collect the new half-cent special sales taxes, which would result in no tax increase to shoppers.
“In my mind this is not a sales tax increase,” Alderman Herb Adams said. “This is a tax swap.”
Speaking at the March 5 board meeting, which Adams chaired after Mayor Steve Myers excused himself for health reasons, Adams said the city needs revenue to improve its parks and streets and urged voters to trust officials to use the taxes to fund needed improvements.
The primary difference in the CID taxes and Prop P and Prop S taxes is where the funds could be spent.
Funds collected within each CID can only be spent on improvement projects within the district boundaries. The three districts currently have balances of $1 million.
Officials have not said how those funds would be spent if the CIDs are dissolved.
Special sales taxes collected under Prop P and Prop S can be spent on improvements throughout the city.
Adams and Myers were in disagreement over allocation of the Prop P taxes, with Myers favoring parks and Adams favoring stormwater, but they have reached an agreement to create a comprehensive plan to allocate the taxes fairly.