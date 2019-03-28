The city of Pacific will ask voters to approve Prop P, a half-cent special sales tax to benefit city parks and stormwater improvements, in the Tuesday, April 2, municipal election.
If approved, the tax is expected to generate $400,000 annually.
The city will seek outside help to determine how to allocate the new revenue to aid parks and stormwater improvement needs by hiring an engineering firm to craft a comprehensive plan identifying the need and cost for remediation in both parks and stormwater.
As Prop P tax revenue is received, officials would use the information provided by the consultant to determine which projects to pursue in that budget period.
The city maintains five parks, Pacific Community Park, Blackburn Park, Adam’s Garden, Liberty Field and Jensen’s Point.
The city also plans to incorporate the Red Cedar project into a city park complex.
If approved, the new tax would go into effect in October 2019.