Two local Girl Scouts struck gold when they took their plan to improve the entrance to the city park to the Pacific Board of Aldermen May 7.
The project would allow the girls to earn the Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout cadette can earn. It also gives them a chance to do big things and make their community better.
Gillian Bennett, age 13, and her partner, Evelyn Lirette, are Cadettes in Troop 244. They want to renovate two roofed entrance signs at the city park entrance.
One sign is located at the main entrance planter on Congress Street. The second, which lists park hours and rules, is located near the children’s pavilion.
Speaking for the team and dressed in a Girl Scout vest covered in patches depicting other earned awards, Gillian presented a copy of the plan describing the proposed improvements to each official.
The six page presentation, complete with color photographs and drawings, depicted how the girls would put new shingles on the roofs of both signs, stain the upright posts, add solar panels at the base of the light pole in the main entrance planter and add new flowers, shrubs and mulch in the area below the signs.
They also would install a lending library filled with books available to the public.
Mayor Steve Myers complimented the girls, saying he was amazed at the ambitious plan and peppered the young Cadettes with questions about what the girls will need to complete everything they wanted to accomplish.
“What are you requesting?” Alderman Herb Adams asked.
“I’m asking for permission to do the work,” Gillian said.
“You can ask for much more than that,” Adams told her.
“We’ve raised $650 for the project,” Gillian said.
Alderman Ed Gass said that would be enough to complete the project.
“We need to send Robert (Brueggemann, public works director) out there to install new posts before they start,” he said.
After aldermen granted permission for the project, Mayor Myers asked Gillian to go back over her plan and itemize everything that will be needed to complete it and come back to the board to determine what help the city can provide.