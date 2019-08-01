Adopt-A-Family, the longstanding Pacific Christmas family assistance program, is extending its reach to offer assistance to homeless families or families in need at any time of the year.
The Christmas program reached more than 600 families in 2018, its 20th year of providing gifts and clothing to needy families for Christmas.
In addition to the assistance that the program receives from citizens, churches and civic groups, Adopt-A-Family began holding its own fundraising event.
“Our second annual trivia night held at the Eagles was a huge success,” said Elizabeth Forister, director. “Next year’s trivia night also will be held at the Pacific Eagles Hall in July.”
Organizers plan on doing an Artzy Waltz craft paint the night out fundraiser in Union in September.
“We are looking forward to a big Christmas season this year,” Forester said.
The organization will no longer limit its giving to the Christmas holidays. Adopt-A-Family now wants to assist any family in need any time of the year.
“If anyone knows of any homeless family, a family struggling with needing back-to-school clothes, a family who needs help after losing everything in a fire, we can help,” Forister said. “Please send them our way.”
For more information, call Forister at 314-791-3649 or e-mail at adoptafamilyoutreach@gmail.com.