A preliminary look at the proposed city of Pacific budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year shows a list of purchases, personnel and projects that aldermen have called for over the past year.
City Administrator Steve Roth distributed a draft budget that, when finalized and approved by aldermen, will go into effect July 1.
The proposed $16 million revenue and expenditure plan covers general revenue, three commercial improvement districts (CIDs), St. Louis County Prop P (police) funds, as well as special funds for capital improvements, transportation, parks, tourism, the city hall neighborhood improvement district and the city water and sewer funds.
Proposed spending from the $4.3 million general fund calls for a lease purchase program to fund $650,000 in new police and public works vehicles and equipment, one new police officer, a part-time parks employee, renovation of the Red Cedar building, Candlewick Lane slab replacement, a citywide Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan and $350,000 in street improvements.
Roth said the current draft showed a deficit of $318,221 that could be eliminated by removing something from the budget or transferring more money in from the general fund. He said city finances are generally in very good shape.
Alderman Herb Adams asked Roth to consider balancing the budget by increasing the projected revenue and revisiting the revenue stream again in January.
“You say that you always estimate revenue conservatively,” Adams said. “Could that get us by and give us time to see if your projections are correct?”
Roth confirmed that he will approach future revenue with a conservative estimate so he was comfortable with adjusting the projected revenue.
Roth said he would adjust revenue projections and bring a balanced budget back to aldermen at the next meeting.