A benefit that provides one of the most popular social events of the year while helping local families in need will return to Pacific Thursday March 7.
The Pacific Power of the Purse, which benefits the Franklin County Area United Way, will be held at Pacific Eagles Hall, 707 W. Congress. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
This is the eighth year that Pacific has hosted the fundraiser that has evolved into a ladies night out and turns men into runway models.
Pacific has traditionally been a top achiever in this event also held in neighboring communities in the county.
Members of the community donate handbags for both a silent auction and live auction.
Dennis Oliver, American Family Insurance, will again chair the event.
The cost to attend is $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight, which includes a light dinner and drinks.
For tickets, people may call Oliver at 636-257-5925 or the United Way, 636-239-1018.
Tickets also are available online at www.franklincountyuw.org.01.30