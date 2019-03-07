Pool tournament organizer Mike O’Rourke will host his Gordon W. Niehoff Memorial Spring Classic pool tournament Saturday, March 23, at JP’s Bar and Grill, 95 Hilltop Village Center, in Eureka.
All proceeds from the 8-ball tournament will benefit the medical expense fund for Helen Thiemann.
Only 17 years old, Helen has undergone three emergency surgeries due to a brain tumor, and is now taking chemotherapy. Her family is facing more than $1 million medical expenses, which continue to grow.
Helen is the daughter of Byron and Meg Thiemann and granddaughter of Ken “Q-Ball” Thiemann.
The pool tournament will begin at noon. Missouri 8-ball rules will apply. The event will include handicapped races and open tables.
The entry fee is $20. The tournament will pay the top six finishers in a field of 32 or more.
The top three finishers also will receive free entry into an additional benefit tournament May 18-19 at Kenny’s. This tournament will feature several professional players.
The player auction will be paid 100 percent to players, paying 5 percent to the highest finishing player in the 4-5 category and 5 percent to the highest finishing player rated a 3 or lower.
The event also will include 50-50 drawings, silent auction, wheelbarrow of booze and a pool table raffle with cost of tickets $10.
For more information or to make a donation, contact O’Rourke at 314-303-7105.