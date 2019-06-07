The annual state of Missouri vehicle stops report recently released by Attorney General Eric Schmitt shows the scope and causes of vehicle stops in Pacific.
The detail in the report reveals the scope of interaction between police and motorists that range from tickets for traffic and vehicle violations, to criminal activity and, on the soft side, to the frequency with which officers let motorists off with a warning.
The report shows that Pacific police made 1,456 stops in 2018, completed 155 searches, 85 arrests and issued 1,004 citations.
Of the 155 searches, 105 of those stopped consented to the search. Some 35 of the searches took more than 16 minutes to complete, three took more than 31 minutes.
Drugs and or alcohol were found in 61 stops.
A majority of the stops, a total of 761, were made after officers observed moving violations; 279 were due to equipment discrepancies; and 416 were license plate violations, either expired or missing.
Of the motorists stopped, 56 had outstanding warrants, 17 had drug violations and 15 had traffic violations.
Most of the stops, 1,065 were made on city streets, 201 were issued on a U.S. highway and 143 were issued on a state road.
Some 508 individuals, 35 percent of those stopped, got off with a warning.