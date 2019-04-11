In keeping with his promise to the voters, Mayor Steve Myers said he will begin immediately to close out the three community improvement districts (CIDs) and end the 1-cent sales tax they collect.
There are three CIDs in the city. The Viaduct CID involves the territory north of Interstate 44 at Viaduct Street. The West Osage CID covers the area from Viaduct to Noonan Drive, along West Osage. The East Osage CID covers the area from McDonald’s to the Red Cedar building.
The 1-cent special sales tax collected in the three areas could only be spent on improvements within each of those districts.
Officials promised that if voters approved Prop P, a half-cent special tax for parks and stormwater, and Prop S, a half-cent sales tax for streets, they would work to eliminate the CIDs.
The two new taxes, totaling 1 cent, were resoundingly approved by voters in last Tuesday’s municipal election. The new measures will result in no increase in sales tax for residents.
Myers said he believes there will be no overlap in taxes as the CIDs are closed out and merchants begin to collect the new Prop P and Prop S sales taxes.
“The game plan is to tackle the low hanging fruit first, which is the Viaduct Street CID,” he said. “I hope to complete the requirements to place it on the path for dissolution by the end of next week.”
The mayor said he would then focus on the East Osage CID followed by the West Osage CID.
“Because they have many more members, I expect it will take longer,” he said.
Myers said some business owners have already begun reaching out to him to learn what they are expected to do. He said he expects to have all three CIDs dissolved by the end of summer.
Collection of both of the new half-cent taxes will begin in October 2019, so officials will work toward the goal of no overlap if at all possible.
“I believe we will end collection of the CID taxes at the same time the new taxes go into effect,” Myers said.
The mayor also said plans are underway to spend the current $1.1 million balances held as part of the three CID districts.
As of June 2018, fund balances in the three CIDs were: Viaduct CID, $241,290.99; the West Osage CID, $427,240.07; and the East Osage CID, $448,261.35.
Myers said the CID boards have identified a couple of priority projects so far for the use of the existing funds.
Major improvements are in the works for the intersection of First and Osage streets where semi-trucks have a horrible time negotiating the turns and traffic often back ups. MODOT is working with the city for the new design.
“The second priority is continuing the sidewalk extensions where they are missing within the CID districts,” Myers said. “For me, ADA accessibility is a major concern. We must become more sensitive to the special needs community in all that we do. The CID boards are in agreement and will work toward that goal.”
The mayor said the city’s new beautification committee also is coming up with ideas that should be a great fit with the use of some of the CID money where it is applicable.
“I’m sure the CID boards will be discussing additional options in the weeks and months to come,” Myers said.